A's, Giants to Play 40 Division, 20 Interleague Games, All in West

After three months of contentious negotiations, MLB and the Players Association cleared the final hurdles Tuesday and announced plans for the 2020 season.

With each team playing just 60 regular-season games, things will be completely different.

The Giants and A's won't be making any three-city trips to the Northeast. No Midwest swings. No trips to muggy Florida.

In the league's attempt to limit travel, all 30 MLB teams will play 40 games against their division foes and 20 games against the opposite league's geographical divisional rival.

That means the Giants will play 10 games against each of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres.

San Francisco will also play four games against each of the Oakland A's, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

For the A's, they will face the Astros, Angels, Mariners and Rangers 10 times each, and the Giants, Dodgers, Diamondbacks, Rockies and Padres four times each.

And the designated hitter will be used in all MLB games this season, even in NL parks.

Over 162 games, teams can get off to a slow start and still have enough time to turn things around. The Washington Nationals were 27-33 through 60 games last season. Then they went on to win the World Series.

This year, every single game matters. Teams won't have time to get off to a bad start.

The 2020 MLB season will be unlike anything we've ever seen. For purists, it might be a tough adjustment, but I suggest embracing the weirdness.