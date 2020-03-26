coronavirus

A’s Pitcher Hendriks Reveals Friend Died of Coronavirus

By Marcus White

Pitcher Liam Hendriks #16 of the Oakland Athletics.
Liam Hendriks' friend died of the coronavirus, the A's pitcher revealed in a post on his Instagram story Thursday.

Conrad Buchanan, a Brooklyn-based musician who used the DJ name "Griff Gotti," posted last week on his Facebook page that he tested positive for COVID-19. Hendriks wrote that Buchanan was survived by his wife and daughter.

"And I implore you: PLEASE take this virus seriously," Hendriks wrote in his post. "Stay home not only for your health, but for the sake of others as well."

The number of deaths in the United States linked to the coronavirus surpassed 1,000 on Thursday, and NBC News reporting has confirmed over 82,000 cases nationwide. State and local governments, including California, have issued shelter-in-place and stay-at-home orders in order to halt the virus' spread.

