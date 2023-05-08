MLB Rumors: Athletics Revisiting Las Vegas Ballpark Sites as Process Lags

Report: A's revisiting other Vegas ballpark sites as process lags originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Athletics' ballpark saga in Las Vegas takes another twist.

The Nevada Independent reported Monday, citing sources, that the A's have reached out to owners of other potential ballpark sites in the Las Vegas area amid uncertainty regarding the 49-acre site they signed a binding purchase agreement for on April 19.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The A's reportedly are seeking $500 million in public money to help fund stadium construction in that site just north of the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium. However, speaker of the Nevada Assembly Steve Yeager told The Nevada Independent last week that the legislature could "run out of time" approving a plan because no concrete proposal for the tax package has been filed to state lawmakers.

Per The Nevada Independent, the A's recently contacted the Rio Hotel & Casino owners for 22 acres of their 90-acre site and the 34-acre Tropicana Las Vegas site. The organization labeled both as potential ballpark sites as early as last year.

The city of Oakland ceased negotiations with the A's on April 19, the night it was reported the team signed a binding purchase agreement in Las Vegas.

"What it looks like from the outside is that they've always wanted to leave the city of Oakland," Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said April 20. "Again, the ball is in their court. They're the ones who called me and said they have a land deal in Las Vegas.

"If they'd like to call me back and say they would like to negotiate, I'm more than happy to take that phone call."

As the ballpark drama rolls on, it's becoming clear the A's packing their bags for Sin City is not a guarantee.