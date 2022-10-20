Astros Are Heavy World Series Favorites With Four Teams Left in 2022 MLB Playoffs

World Series odds with four teams left in 2022 MLB Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Houston Astros no longer present any value to MLB bettors looking to earn a buck in the futures market, but the defending American League champions are in a familiar position as favorites to win the 2022 World Series, according to the oddsmakers.

Bettors in March wagering on the Astros to win their second World Series in franchise history could have gotten the AL West champs at nine-to-one odds. After a Game 1 win over the New York Yankees in the 2022 ALCS, Houston’s odds are at an all-time low – even money, despite still needing seven more wins before hoisting up the Commissioner’s Trophy in November.

So, what makes Houston such a heavy favorite, and what are the 2022 World Series odds with only four teams left in the playoffs? Let’s take a look:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

What are the current World Series odds?

PointsBet, our odds provider, has the 2022 World Series odds for the four remaining MLB teams listed as follows:

What are the 2022 American League pennant odds?

Baseball’s most storied franchise has been pushed to the brink of elimination already this postseason and now wears the underdog hat as it looks to upend Houston’s dominance in the American League.

PointsBet has the Astros as -300 favorites to win the 2022 American League Championship Series, with the Yankees listed at +240 to advance to the World Series.

A bettor would have to lay $300 on Houston to win the ALCS just to make $100.

What are the 2022 National League pennant odds?

A split in San Diego to start the 2022 National League Championship Series has bookmakers bewildered. How puzzling is it to pick a favorite between the Phillies and Padres? Vegas doesn’t want to say heading into Game 3:

Phillies -110 to win the NLCS

Padres -110 to win the NLCS

The Phillies and Padres meet in this year’s best-of-seven NLCS. Here’s how they got here and who to watch for.

What were MLB World Series odds at the beginning of the 2022 season?

The Los Angeles Dodgers were the preseason favorites at +600. They were bounced by the Padres in the National League Division Series.

Here’s where oddsmakers had the best teams in Major League Baseball before 2022 Opening Day:

Astros: +900

Yankees: +1100

Braves: +1200

White Sox: +1200

Mets: +1200

Rays: +1300

Blue Jays: +1300

Padres: +1400

Noticing anyone missing? Yep, that’s right. The Phillies were way down the board at +3500.

Philadelphia still presented value to bettors at the beginning of the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Phillies were +2800 as a wild card before toppling the Cardinals and the Braves.

The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners to advance to the ALCS.

What were the Astros’ World Series odds before the playoffs?

Just like the preseason, it was the Dodgers and then Astros in the MLB futures market.

Los Angeles was the pre-playoff favorite to be crowned World Series champs at +360, followed by Houston at +400. Those odds have plummeted now with Houston three games away from clinching its fourth American League championship in six seasons.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.