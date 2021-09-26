Athletics Sweep Astros Series With Second Straight Walk-Off Win

A's sweep Astros series with second straight walk-off win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The tail of two Athletics' seasons was summed up perfectly by the last seven days.

After a stunning four-game sweep at the hands of the Seattle Mariners, the A's turned around the finished off a three-game sweep of the AL West-leading Houston Astros on Sunday at the Coliseum.

And just like their win on Saturday, the A's walked off with the 4-3 win in the series finale. Luckily for Oakland, no injuries were suffered this time.

For the second straight day, Astros reliever Ryan Pressly allowed the A's the celebrate on their home field as Mark Canha singled over a drawn-in outfield to drive in Sean Murphy.

With the three-game sweep, the A's still haven't been mathematically eliminated from AL West contention, but they remain six games behind the Astros with six games remaining in the regular season.

In the AL Wild Card race, A's will be three games behind either the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox for the second spot by the end of the night. The AL East rivals are tied for the top Wild Card spot and are playing the Sunday night game. The winner will take a one-game lead in the Wild Card race.

The A's road to the postseason remains difficult, but they kept their hopes alive with three wins over the Astros.