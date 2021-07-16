3 Issues Separate City, A's on a New Ballpark, but Deal May Get Done

The Oakland A's and the city of Oakland still disagree on three issues around the A's proposed ballpark at Howard Terminal, and city staff are recommending the City Council on Tuesday approve a tentative financial plan for the park.

The disagreements laid out Friday are around affordable housing, how to pay for offsite infrastructure, and sources for the Community Fund, which would set aside money for things like workforce development.

City officials said they are targeting "30% affordability" for housing through both onsite units and offsite displacement strategies. The A's have said they want a waiver for onsite affordable housing.

Despite the disagreements, Oakland officials, including the mayor, are optimistic a deal can be done.

"The Term Sheet (tentative financial agreement) put forth by city staff moves us one step closer to making the vision of a world-class ballpark a reality," Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a statement.

“We appreciate the A's working with us to reach consensus on nearly all financial terms as well as continue to problem-solve between now and approval of a binding development agreement," she said.