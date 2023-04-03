athletics

Angels' Anthony Rendon Suspended Five Games for Athletics Fan Incident

Rendon also will be fined an undisclosed amount

By Tristi Rodriguez

MLB suspends Rendon five games for Angels-A's fan altercation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been suspended for five games after an altercation he had with a fan at the Angels-Athletics season opener last week at the Oakland Coliseum, MLB announced Monday. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Rendon also will be fined an undisclosed amount. 

MLB previously said it was investigating the incident that was captured on video and quickly circulated on social media. 

(Warning Video contains NSFW language)

Sports

Giants 2 hours ago

Giants Observations: Historic Homer Frenzy Spoils White Sox Home Opener

Giants Apr 2

Giants Observations: Ross Stripling, Bats Falter in Series Finale Vs. Yankees

In the video, Rendon appears to grab the fan by the shirt and a hearted back-and-forth exchange ensued. 

"What'd you say?" Rendon appears to ask the fan. "You can me a b---h, huh?" 

The fan denied Rendon's accusation but the Angels player continued to aggressively reiterate his claims. 

On top of MLB's investigation, the Oakland Police Department said it, too, was investigating the incident. 

"The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a battery that occurred on March 30, 2023, following an event in the 7000 block of Joe Morgan Way," the statement said. "At this time, no victim has contacted OPD, however, surveillance video of the incident has surfaced. As a result, OPD created an incident, made a report, and is actively investigating."

RELATED: Waldichuk's small mistakes smashed by Ohtani, Trout in A's loss

It's unclear what led up to the altercation, and on Saturday, Rendon, Angels manager Phil Nevin and general manager Perry Minasian said they couldn't comment on the situation because it was under investigation.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

athleticsAnthony RendonAngels
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us