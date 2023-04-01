Anthony Rendon, Angels Not Commenting on Fan Run-In Amid MLB Investigation

Rendon, Angels not commenting on fan run-in amid investigation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As MLB investigates an incident between Anthony Rendon and an Athletics fan that took place Thursday night at Oakland Coliseum, the Los Angeles Angels third baseman told reporters Saturday he can't comment on the situation.

Rendon, Angels manager Phil Nevin and general manager Perry Minasian all said the ongoing investigation prohibits them from speaking about the altercation, per Jeff Fletcher of SoCal News Group, which was caught on cell phone video during the A's-Angels season opener.

In video footage circulating on social media, Rendon engages in a heated back-and-forth with a fan seated near the Coliseum's visiting team dugout.

(Warning: Video contains NSFW language)

In the video, Rendon asks the fan, “What’d you say? You called me a b---h, huh?”

The fans deny Rendon’s accusation, but the Angels player appears to hold onto the fan’s shirt and keeps pressing the issue.

Rendon proceeds to yell vulgar words at the fan, then swings at him and misses before walking away.

While it's unclear exactly what led to the run-in, MLB said Friday in a statement that the league is aware of the video and is "looking into the matter."

The Oakland Police Department said in a statement Friday they are investigating the incident as well.

"The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a battery that occurred on March 30, 2023, following an event in the 7000 block of Joe Morgan Way," the statement said. "At this time, no victim has contacted OPD, however, surveillance video of the incident has surfaced. As a result, OPD created an incident, made a report, and is actively investigating."

Before Saturday's A's-Angels game at the Coliseum, Los Angeles held a team meeting, though it's unclear exactly what was discussed.

Rendon is starting at third base and batting cleanup for the Angels against the A's on Saturday.