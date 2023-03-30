Mike Trout Robbed: Stat Highlights Improbable Esteury Ruiz Catch Vs. Angels

Trout robbed! Stat highlights improbable Ruiz catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It didn't take long for rookie outfielder Esteury Ruiz to find his way on the 2023 Athletics highlight reel.

In the first inning of Oakland's Opening Day matchup against the Los Angeles Angels, superstar Mike Trout hit a sharp line drive off A's starter Kyle Muller.

Ruiz, manning center field in his A's debut, had a good jump on the ball and fully laid out to rob Trout of a potential extra-base hit.

Ruiz lays out to rob Trout 😲 pic.twitter.com/JlgClq2NXu — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) March 31, 2023

What makes Ruiz's catch all the more impressive was that he traveled 63 feet in 2.1 seconds to catch the line drive, which traveled 107.9 mph off Trout's bat. Outfield Bot gave Ruiz a mere one-percent chance to catch the ball, while Statcast offered Ruiz a 15-percent chance.

As the A's embark on their 2023 MLB season, plays like the one Ruiz made against Trout surely will be commonplace as the year progresses.

And considering the speed Ruiz has, A's fans are hopeful he can continue to make noise on the defensive end along with the base paths.