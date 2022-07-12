Athletics' Offense Stays Red-Hot With Bounce-Back, 12-Inning Win Over Rangers

A's offense stays red-hot with wild win vs. Rangers in extras originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Athletics pulled off an incredible win on Tuesday night and made a little bit of history along the way.

After a grueling four-hour game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Oakland walked away with a 14-7 victory thanks to an explosive 12th inning that tied a team record.

The A’s scored eight runs in the 12th, and the last time they scored that many in a sole extra inning was in 1998 against the Cleveland Indians. The incredible offensive effort came just a day after Oakland scored eight runs during their series-opening loss Monday night, which was led by catcher Sean Murphy, who finished Tuesday’s win 4-for-5 with two doubles, a pair of RBI and a walk.

Murph knocks in the go-ahead run 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EIN2tBAS88 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 13, 2022

Murphy’s big night marked the first four-hit game of his career.

“That’s fun baseball right there,” Murphy told the NBC Sports California crew on “A’s Postgame Live” after the win. “The fans come out and hopefully they get a good game, and they got a good one tonight.

“It was back and forth all night. They struck first and then we came back, and after they tied it in the ninth, we could have rolled over, but the guys grinded it out and we came out with the win.”

The A's fought until the end ð



A's Postgame Live is airing right now on NBC Sports California and streaming here: https://t.co/rZdObRWszo pic.twitter.com/j5ryzbNSZG — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 13, 2022

The A’s led 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth, but the game was far from over. A Corey Seager home run and an RBI single by Kole Calhoun off Lou Trivino sent the game into extras, and it was an ongoing battle for the lead from there.

After the back-and-forth Murphy mentioned, everyone contributed in the 12th to ensure the win. Vimael Machín and Ramón Laureano both had an RBI each, and Dermis Garcia got his first big-league hit on an RBI double that put the A’s up 9-6.

First big league hit for Dermis Garcia is a clutch one ðpic.twitter.com/KWTjMJStdm — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 13, 2022

Chad Pinder homered for the second straight game on Tuesday after a walk to Elvis Andrus with the bases loaded scored another run, and the outfielder’s grand slam gave Oakland all the insurance it needed to close out their first extra-inning victory of the season.

ð¥ An 8-run 12th inning ð¥ pic.twitter.com/D81a7uzivC — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 13, 2022

After dropping the series opener despite scoring eight runs on Monday, Murphy was happy to see Oakland come out fighting in the second game of the series.

“It was huge,” Murphy said of the win. “Like I said, we could have rolled over, but we didn’t. We came out and we grinded through the first couple frames, extra innings and then we got eight.

“And everybody contributed, every single person on this team. And so we’re all going home feeling pretty good about what we did tonight.”

