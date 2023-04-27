Oakland Mayor Talks A's Stadium Land Deal in Las Vegas, City's Relationship With Team

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao spoke with NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai Thursday, a week after the news of the Athletics' stadium site deal in Las Vegas was announced.

While it’s not a done deal yet, the A’s are focusing on a move to Las Vegas. But is the door really closed in Oakland?

Friday is the A's first home game since the news broke about the land deal in Las Vegas. A group of fans said they plan to protest outside Oakland Coliseum before the A's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and reclusive A's owner John Fisher had been quietly negotiating for months until the mayor said that she got blindsided.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao on Thursday addressed the latest developments with the Athletics after the team signed a binding purchase agreement for a potential ballpark site in Las Vegas.