Sal Bando, Former A's Star and World Series Champion, Dead at 78

Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer.
The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:
"Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
The power-hitting third baseman was a four-time All Star (1969, 1972-74) and three-time World Series champion (1972-74) with the A's. He was second in AL MVP voting in 1971 and ended his career with 1,790 hits, 242 home runs, 1,039 RBIs and a .254 batting average.
After retiring from playing, Bando transitioned into a broadcasting job with NBC and then a front-office role with the Brewers. He served as Milwaukee's general manager from 1991 to 1999.
Bando was inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022.