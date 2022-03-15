Baker Mayfield Sends Message to Fans Amid Deshaun Watson-Browns Buzz

Baker Mayfield sends message to fans after Browns meet with Deshaun Watson originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Baker Mayfield's time in Cleveland could be coming to an end.

The Browns reportedly met with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Tuesday. Watson, who holds a no-trade clause, reportedly met with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints on Monday, while the Atlanta Falcons are hoping to do the same on Wednesday.

Even if the Browns don't win the Watson sweepstakes, Mayfield reportedly could still be on the move this offseason.

On Tuesday night, Mayfield sent out a message to Browns fans on Twitter. The quarterback thanked the fans for their support and said he has "no clue what happens next."

"The past four years have been nothing short of truly life-changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland," Mayfield's message read. "This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs. I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God's plan throughout this process.

"I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I've always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens.. I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city's hard-working people.

"Cleveland will always be a part of Emily and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives."

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022

Mayfield, who turns 27 in April, is entering the final season of his rookie contract.

The Browns used the 2018 No. 1 overall pick on Mayfield. After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, Mayfield had a breakout season two years later. He threw 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions to help the Browns go 11-5 in 2020 and secure the franchise's first playoff berth since 2002. They then beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round for Cleveland's first playoff victory since 1995.

But Mayfield's play took a step back in 2021 as he dealt with injuries, most notably a torn labrum and shoulder fracture in his non-throwing left shoulder. The Browns went 6-8 in Mayfield's starts and missed out on the playoffs as he threw 17 touchdowns and 13 picks.