Barack Obama, Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Lead Panel for Chicago Students

On Monday, Oct. 17, former President Barack Obama surprised more than 60 Chicago high school students by appearing at an event hosted by the Obama Foundation.

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu was in attendance as well.

Dosunmu, Obama, Bulls creative strategy and design advisor Don C., and two Chicago area students led a panel centered on their personal experiences and the importance of utilizing community resources and organizations:

According to a press release, the event was a day of "activities and conversation," including yoga and meditation sessions, art therapy, and a hair product creation tutorial.

Surely, taking part was a surreal experience for Dosunmu, who grew up in Chicago, attended the University of Illinois and now starts at point guard for his hometown Bulls.

