Doug Flutie

Batman Fan Doug Flutie Built a Batcave Replica in His Garage and It's Awesome

Take a tour of Flutie's amazing Batcave in his recent interview with NBC Sports Boston's "The Camera Guys" below

By Nick Goss

Flutie built Batcave replica in his garage and it's awesome originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Most sports fans know Doug Flutie as the 1984 Heisman Trophy winner for Boston College who went on to play for several teams in the NFL, including his hometown New England Patriots.

Sports

MLB 8 hours ago

Willie Mays Turns 90, and the World Shows Its Love For ‘The Say Hey Kid'

Giants 11 hours ago

Giants Legend Willie Mays Turns 90 as Oldest Living Baseball Hall of Famer

What you might not know about Flutie is he's a huge Batman fan.

But it doesn't stop there. He actually built a Batcave replica in his garage. Not only that, Flutie has an old school Batmobile, too, and even drives it from time to time. The Batcave also features lots of cool Batman memorabilia, including autographs.

Take a tour of Flutie's amazing Batcave in his recent interview with NBC Sports Boston's "The Camera Guys" below.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Doug Flutiebatman
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us