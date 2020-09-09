Bay Area Athletes React on Twitter to Eerie, Apocalyptic Orange Sky

Bay Area athletes react on Twitter to apocalyptic orange sky originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Everyone in the Bay Area on Wednesday morning might have thought they woke up on another planet. With dark, smoke-filled orange skies and not a ray of sunlight to be found due to the ongoing California wildfires, it had the feeling of the apocalypse.

Residents and athletes alike took to Twitter to share photos of what they were seeing, and the results were eerie.

Here's what Oracle Park looked like in downtown San Francisco at 10:29 a.m.

Oracle Park at 10:29 AM pic.twitter.com/B264VSJZb3 — KNBR (@KNBR) September 9, 2020

Giants reliever Caleb Baragar couldn't help but relate the orange sky to how hot the team is -- they've won seven of their last nine games -- and shared a video of what he was seeing.

And in an all-too-on-the-nose coincidence, the Giants signed Justin Smoak on Wednesday morning.

This is either a great weather joke or more depth for Giants. https://t.co/gT0gxLT3sP — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) September 9, 2020

A's president Dave Kaval captured what it looked like at the Oakland Coliseum.

Warriors forward Eric Paschall couldn't believe what he was seeing when he woke up either.

I thought I was tripping waking up this morning! Thank you lol https://t.co/Qg2Zspcewi — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) September 9, 2020

Both the Giants and A's are scheduled to host games in San Francisco and Oakland on Wednesday night, respectively. If the sky stays as is, there should be even more otherworldly photographs and reactions.