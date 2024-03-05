Bay Area to host some of the world's biggest sporting events in 2025-26

Some very big sporting events are coming to the Bay Area, and the group behind the action is focused on making sure that residents here feel an ownership stake in those events.

The Bay Area Host Committee, which includes legends such as soccer superstar Brandi Chastain and 49ers great Steve Young, is bringing the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, the Super Bowl in early 2026 and the FIFA World Cup later that year.

Zaileen Janmohamed, CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee, wants the hometown fans to feel like the events are for them first.

