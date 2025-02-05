Uniting the Bay Area through sport

The Bay Area is home to one of the most vibrant and popular sports markets in the country. 2025 and 2026 will be especially noteworthy as the bay plays host to world class events like the NBA All Star Game, Super Bowl 60 and FIFA World Cup 26. Plus, this year will also mark the inaugural season of the WNBA's Golden State Valkyries.
We've put together this guide as your one-stop shop for resources and information so you don't miss any of the action. Check out our timeline below!
🏀 NBA All-Star Weekend 2025
- DATES: February 14-16, 2025
The 74th NBA All-Star Game is coming to Chase Center on Sunday, Feb. 16. In addition to the game there are lots of other big events for fans to enjoy throughout the weekend starting on the 14th.
- NBA Crossover, known as the the NBA's ultimate All-Star fan experience, takes place Feb. 14-16 at Moscone Center. >> LEARN MORE
- All-Star concerts, featuring Zedd, Noah Kahan, The Chainsmokers, 2 Chainz and Flo Rida. Feb. 14-16 at Pier 48. >> LEARN MORE
- NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, featuring celebrities from film, TV and music along with NBA legends and WNBA players. Feb. 14 at Oakland Arena. >> LEARN MORE
- Castrol Rising Stars, featuring the NBA and G League's best young talent in a 4-team tournament format. Feb. 14 at Chase Center. >> LEARN MORE
- NBA All-Star Practice gives fans a chance to watch players practice ahead of Sunday's All-Star Game. Takes place on Feb. 15 at the Oakland Arena. >> LEARN MORE
- NBA HBCU Classic features Morehouse College taking on Tuskegee University. Takes place Feb. 15 at the Oakland Arena. >> LEARN MORE
- All-Star Saturday Night is always a crowd pleaser as players compete in skills challenge, 3-point contest and slam dunk competition. Feb. 15 at Chase Center. >> LEARN MORE
- 74th NBA All-Star Game wraps up the weekend festivities on Feb. 16 at Chase Center. >> LEARN MORE
🏀 Golden State Warriors
- The latter part of the season gets underway as the Warriors look to bounce back if they want to make a playoff run.
- 🎙️ Subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast from NBC Sports Bay Area for all the latest Warriors' news and analysis.
🏒 San Jose Sharks
The remaining games are a great opportunity for fans to see star player Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, in action.
⚽️ San Jose Earthquakes
- This will be the San Jose Earthquakes 29th MLS season.
⚽️ Bay FC
- This National Women's Soccer League expansion team debuted in San Jose in 2024. Their home stadium is PayPal Park.
⚾️ San Francisco Giants
- 🎙️ For the latest Giants news and analysis, listen and subscribe to NBC Sports Bay Area's Giants Talk Podcast.
🏀 Golden State Valkyries
- The WNBA is coming to the Bay Area! The Golden State Valkyries are set to play over 20 home games at Chase Center for the WNBA 2025 season. The team's name comes from Norse mythology -- Valkyries were warrior women, known for being fearless.
⛳️ American Century Celebrity Golf
- DATES: July 9 - 13, 2025
- The annual celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe features big names and superstars from the world of sports, TV, film, music and more.
🏈 San Francisco 49ers
- 🎙️ Listen and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast from NBC Sports Bay Area for all the latest Niner news and analysis.
⛷️ 2026 Milan Winter Olympics
- DATES: February 6 - 22, 2026
- Italian landscapes will be the backdrop for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. While it's still early now, we expect many local Bay Area athletes to qualify for the games, and we'll be tracking their progress each step of the way. The Winter Olympics will take place from February 6 to February 22, with the Paralympics following from March 6 to March 15.
🏈 Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium
- DATE: February 8, 2026
The Super Bowl is coming to the bay! Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara will proudly host Super Bowl LX in 2026. NFL Honors, Super Bowl Experience, Super Bowl Opening Night and many community events are also expected to take place across the Bay Area.
⚽️ FIFA World Cup 26 at Levi's Stadium
- DATES: June 11 - July 19, 2026
- The Bay Area has been selected as one of the U.S. regions to play host to FIFA World Cup 26 and will feature five group stage matches and one round of 32 match over the course of the tournament.