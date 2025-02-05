Uniting the Bay Area through sport

The Bay Area is home to one of the most vibrant and popular sports markets in the country. 2025 and 2026 will be especially noteworthy as the bay plays host to world class events like the NBA All Star Game, Super Bowl 60 and FIFA World Cup 26. Plus, this year will also mark the inaugural season of the WNBA's Golden State Valkyries.

We've put together this guide as your one-stop shop for resources and information so you don't miss any of the action. Check out our timeline below!

🏀 NBA All-Star Weekend 2025

DATES: February 14-16, 2025

The 74th NBA All-Star Game is coming to Chase Center on Sunday, Feb. 16. In addition to the game there are lots of other big events for fans to enjoy throughout the weekend starting on the 14th.

The Bay Area is hosting a weekend full of basketball, music and star power, leading up to the annual All-Star Game at the Chase Center. Here's what to know about the games, concerts, and fan events happening in San Francisco and Oakland.

🏀 Golden State Warriors

The latter part of the season gets underway as the Warriors look to bounce back if they want to make a playoff run.

🎙️ Subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast from NBC Sports Bay Area for all the latest Warriors' news and analysis.

🏒 San Jose Sharks

The remaining games are a great opportunity for fans to see star player Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, in action.

⚽️ San Jose Earthquakes

This will be the San Jose Earthquakes 29th MLS season.

⚽️ Bay FC

This National Women's Soccer League expansion team debuted in San Jose in 2024. Their home stadium is PayPal Park.

⚾️ San Francisco Giants

🏀 Golden State Valkyries

The WNBA is coming to the Bay Area! The Golden State Valkyries are set to play over 20 home games at Chase Center for the WNBA 2025 season. The team's name comes from Norse mythology -- Valkyries were warrior women, known for being fearless.

⛳️ American Century Celebrity Golf

DATES: July 9 - 13, 2025

The annual celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe features big names and superstars from the world of sports, TV, film, music and more.

🏈 San Francisco 49ers

⛷️ 2026 Milan Winter Olympics

DATES: February 6 - 22, 2026

Italian landscapes will be the backdrop for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. While it's still early now, we expect many local Bay Area athletes to qualify for the games, and we'll be tracking their progress each step of the way. The Winter Olympics will take place from February 6 to February 22, with the Paralympics following from March 6 to March 15.

🏈 Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium

DATE: February 8, 2026

The Super Bowl is coming to the bay! Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara will proudly host Super Bowl LX in 2026. NFL Honors, Super Bowl Experience, Super Bowl Opening Night and many community events are also expected to take place across the Bay Area.

⚽️ FIFA World Cup 26 at Levi's Stadium

DATES: June 11 - July 19, 2026