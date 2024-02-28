San Francisco

Bay Area committee consisting of sports legends hope to promote, celebrate region during major events

By Anthony Flores

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a who's who of Bay Area sports legends meeting Wednesday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Their goal is to help promote and celebrate the Bay Area. The region is set to host three major sporting events, which are the 2025 NBA All Star Game, Super Bowl LX and the FIFA World Cup in 2026

From a Hall of Fame quarterback to a World Cup champion and soccer icon. Steve Young and Brandi Chastain are just two of the newest members of a 12-person advisory board for the Bay Area host committee.

The new advisory board helps support the Bay Area host committee's mission of uniting the region through sports.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anthony Flores has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoSportsSanta ClaraSuper BowlFIFA World Cup
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us