Bay FC begins training for inaugural season

Bay FC began training at San Jose State University on Tuesday morning for the very first time.

The team is celebrating a string of firsts.

It’s the first practice of the first season of the first professional women’s soccer team in the Bay Area.

But already, the franchise is loaded with players from not just the Bay Area -- but all over the world.

Players say just having the representation of a pro women’s team is already improving the prospects for young women playing soccer in the Bay Area.

"I was once in that college environment and I didn't have that clear vision of professional career,” said goalkeeper Melisa Lowder, who went to Santa Clara University. “Now that there's a professional women's team here in the Bay Area, all the schools around here can see that. All the women's soccer programs can see that much more clearly.”

The team is brand new. So, the women are learning about each other as they find a rhythm — all as they run drills to prepare for the upcoming season.

“Right now, this chemistry and the way they’re working for each other and really buying into everything we’ve asked them to do is absolutely outstanding,” said head coach Albertin Montoya.

He added that a couple other players are joining the team soon, and that would only amplify the dynamic of the team.

And the players seem ready to face the challenge.

“The expectation is always winning the league and winning everything,” said midfielder Deyna Castellanos, who just transferred to the team from Venezuela.

Bay FC heads to Los Angeles to face Angel City FC March 16 to kick off its season.

Its home opener will be against the Houston Dash at PayPal park on March 30.