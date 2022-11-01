Green Bay Packers

Packers Fans Frustrated by Rivals' NFL Trade Deadline Deals

The Bears and Vikings made moves to bolster their rosters on Tuesday

By Max Molski

Bears’ Chase Claypool trade triggers Packers fans pain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Everyone in the NFC North is active ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Well, everyone minus the Green Bay Packers.

The Minnesota Vikings made an intra-divisional trade with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, acquiring a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson. A day after dealing Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, the Chicago Bears were back in the action by adding wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What were the Packers up to? A whole lot of nothing, at least so far.

Aaron Rodgers preached patience with the team after Green Bay’s latest loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. With an ongoing four-game losing streak and a quiet trade deadline, the cheeseheads are getting a tad antsy.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions surrounding the Packers:

The Packers have lost four straight games for the first time since 2016. They will have a chance to get back in the win column when they visit the Lions in Detroit on Sunday.

Will Rodgers have any new teammates for that matchup? The Green Bay front office is running out of time to make something.

