Bears' Matt Nagy Will Not Coach Vs. 49ers, Out With COVID-19

Matt Nagy will not coach the Bears on Sunday against the 49ers. The team announced on Saturday that Nagy remains in the COVID-19 protocol, so special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take the reins. The Bears won’t be caught off guard by this news however. On Friday, Nagy said he has been working with Tabor and his other coaches all week to help him prepare for this possibility.

“We’ve been discussing throughout the week just different scenarios and different things so I can help him out as much as possible,” Nagy said. “Some things he might not think of on game day, whether it’s with the coaches, whether it’s with the players, mindset of anything game-situation wise that we want to go into in this particular game.

“They've done a really good job at really adapting and understanding what we need to do per the league and how we go through this. The coaches have been great with the一 there's constant communication with whatever it is, whether it's Zoom meetings, whether it's the day-to-day stuff, they've been great with that. And I've been able to jump around to different rooms via the Zoom when we have those Zoom meetings and just talk to the guys and see the guys. It's definitely not the same as being there in person, but at least I'm able to do that. Again, big picture as to where we're at, yeah, we understand. We have a mature team that knows how important it is that we get back on track, so that's been the message all week long.”

Tabor also ran the show for a bit while Nagy was out as a close contact at the beginning of rookie minicamp this summer. But running practices at rookie minicamp is a different beast from leading a team on Sunday. But Tabor downplayed the idea that his added responsibilities would be a big hurdle to overcome.

“If that comes to fruition, I’ll be honest with you, I run a team meeting every day,” Tabor said. “And I know in the special teams world, it is a team meeting. I deal with every player on this football team, from the quarterbacks to the defensive linemen to the offensive linemen. I meet with them every [day]. To me, that’s no different. Meeting and leading guys, that’s not a big deal. With regards to that other stuff, if that ever came up, you’ve always been preparing yourself your whole life to do that, so I’ve watched a lot of football games and have thought about those types of things, so if it ever did come up, put yourself in a good position to help the team.”

His players agree.

“I’ve gotten to know him really well since I’ve been here,” said Alec Ogletree. “Obviously I’ve been playing some special teams and I’ve been in the meetings with him. And I think he’s handling this situation really well. I’m glad he’s able to step in for us and help us in a time of need and be that guy for us.”

“There’s no dropoff really,” said Khalil Herbert. “I feel like we’re a self-running machine. It’s the same thing. Coach Tabes does a great job of getting us going. He runs the whole practice like it’s special teams. He’s screaming and getting everybody going. It’s pretty much the same. Guys doing the same thing.”

