Bears Misspell Running Back David Montgomery's Last Name on Jersey

David Montgomery made his return to the field Sunday with an incorrect last name on his jersey

By Ryan Taylor

Bears misspell David Montgomery's last name on jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Wait ... that's not right. 

Who's David "MontOgomery?"

The Chicago Bears screwed up their starting running back's jersey. They misspelled his last name "Montgomery," spelling it "Montogomery," on the back of his jersey. 

Oh well. At least the violent, workhorse halfback returned to the field on Sunday. Montgomery missed last week's game against the New York Giants with an ankle injury. 

It was announced he will return to his post on Sunday. Unfortunately, he won't be playing with the correct name on his back. 

