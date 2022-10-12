Chicago Bears

Bears Orange Uniforms Debut With New Helmet Design Thursday

The Bears will look bright under the bright lights of Thursday Night Football

By Alex Shapiro

Bears debut new orange alternate uniforms Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will look brighter than usual when they take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday because of their new, orange alternate uniforms they will debut. 

The team announced back in the summer they will wear orange alternate uniforms for their Week 6 game against the Commanders. 

Take a look at the threads the Bears will sport on Thursday:

This season’s edition of the orange jerseys are noticeably different from past iterations, thanks to the new orange helmets. In the past, the Bears have kept their typical navy helmets while donning the orange alternates.

The Bears will take on the Commanders at home in Week 6, so fans will get the opportunity to check out the fresh duds in person. Fans who scan mobile tickets at that game will also receive a commemorative NFT, although the team hasn’t announced exactly what that NFT will be.

The team will bust out the orange alternates one more time next season, against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

