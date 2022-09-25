Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bees Crowd Around Goal Post at Packers-Buccaneers Game

The game still went on as scheduled

By Max Molski

Bees crowd around goal post at Packers-Buccaneers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Raymond James Stadium was buzzing on Sunday, and it wasn’t just fans getting excited for a Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers showdown.

A swarm of bees crowded around the south goal post ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 3 matchup against the Packers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Despite the bees, Sunday’s matchup commenced at its scheduled 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

Sports

49ers Sep 23

Jimmy Garoppolo Loved ‘Freedom' of 2022 49ers Debut, Compares to 2017 Run

Giants 18 hours ago

Giants' Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to D-Backs, Nemesis Merrill Kelly

The Bucs are playing their home opener on Sunday. It is their first home game at Raymond James Stadium since their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 13.

Bucs kicker Ryan Succop hit a 45-yard field goal through the south goal post to open the scoring. Thankfully, the ball did not hit an upright or crossbar.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Tampa Bay BuccaneersNFLGreen Bay Packers
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us