1st Day With No New COVID Cases in the Olympic Bubble

Beijing Olympics organizers have reported their first day of no new COVID-19 cases.

There were no new positive COVID tests among 5,239 athletes and team officials and 63,731 workers inside the Beijing Olympic bubble in the 24-hour period through Wednesday, according to figures published Thursday.

Everyone inside the bubble must undergo daily tests.

Just seven people arrived at the Beijing airport Wednesday for the Olympics and none has returned a positive test.

A total of 435 confirmed positive tests have been detected since Jan. 23 from more than 1.6 million tests. Of those, 264 were athletes and officials and 171 were Games workers.

Among the athletes were U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou and American bobsled medalist Elana Meyers Taylor. Taylor tested positive after arriving in Beijing and had to isolate, but was cleared to compete before her first event.

Zhou was notified of his positive test after helping the U.S. win team silver on Feb. 7. He went into quarantine and was forced to withdraw from the men's short program. The 21-year-old was cleared to leave quarantine on Wednesday and plans to perform in the exhibition gala that traditionally closes the Olympic program on Sunday.

Over 150 athletes and team officials have tested positive for COVID-19 at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Nearly a third of positive cases were within the tightly regulated closed loop.