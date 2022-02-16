2022 Winter Olympics Day 13 in Pictures

See top moments from the thirteenth day of competition.

MORE PHOTOS

Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States reacts following her run
Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States reacts following her run during the Women's Alpine Combined Downhill on day 13 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on Feb. 17, 2022 in Yanqing, China.
Mikaela Shiffrin competes
Frabrice Conffrini/AFP via Getty Images
USA's Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the women's alpine combined downhill event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on Feb. 17, 2022. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by )
John Shuster of Team United States competes
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
John Shuster of Team United States competes against Team Denmark during the Men’s Curling Round Robin Session on Day 13 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Aquatics Centre on Feb. 17, 2022 in Beijing, China. The United States would go on to defeat Denmark 7-5 to advance to the semifinals.
Brita Sigourney competes
Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images
USA's Brita Sigourney competes in the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on Feb. 17, 2022.
Eileen Gu competes in the freestyle skiing
Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
China's Eileen Gu competes in the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on Feb. 17, 2022.
Hanna Faulhaber competes
Francisco Seco/AP
United States' Hanna Faulhaber competes during the women's halfpipe qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us