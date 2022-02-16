2022 Winter Olympics Day 13 in Pictures See top moments from the thirteenth day of competition. Published 9 mins ago Published 9 mins ago MORE PHOTOS Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesMikaela Shiffrin of Team United States reacts following her run during the Women's Alpine Combined Downhill on day 13 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on Feb. 17, 2022 in Yanqing, China. Frabrice Conffrini/AFP via Getty ImagesUSA's Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the women's alpine combined downhill event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on Feb. 17, 2022. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by ) Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesJohn Shuster of Team United States competes against Team Denmark during the Men’s Curling Round Robin Session on Day 13 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Aquatics Centre on Feb. 17, 2022 in Beijing, China. The United States would go on to defeat Denmark 7-5 to advance to the semifinals. Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty ImagesUSA's Brita Sigourney competes in the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on Feb. 17, 2022. Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty ImagesChina's Eileen Gu competes in the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on Feb. 17, 2022. Francisco Seco/APUnited States' Hanna Faulhaber competes during the women's halfpipe qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.