Adam Rippon

Adam Rippon Says Positive Test Should Keep Valieva Out of Olympics

"The people around her have totally failed her"

By Joseph Michalitsianos

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Former Team USA figure skater Adam Rippon weighed in on the controversy surrounding Russian skater Kamila Valieva. Valieva was found to have failed a drug test for banned substances in December, but a Swiss court recently ruled her eligible to compete in the Winter Olympics. 

“It’s completely unprecedented that there would be an athlete with a positive test still competing,” said Rippon. “Let alone competing at an Olympic Games. It just questions the entire integrity of the Olympic movement.” 

“What we’re seeing now are the repercussions of no punishment, no action being truly taken,” he said.

Rippon won a bronze medal in the figure skating team event at Pyeongchang 2018 and currently serves as a coach for Team USA.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Adam RipponIOCKamila Valieva
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us