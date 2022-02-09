Matt Hamilton

American Curler Matt Hamilton's Shoes Stand Out at Olympics

Hamilton is a bit of a sneakerhead, so some friends bought him a pair from the collection of skateboarding champion Paul Rodriguez

By Jimmy Golen

United States' Matt Hamilton, competes, during the men's curling match against the Russian Olympic Committee, at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing.
AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty

The only things louder than the shouting in the Olympic curling venue are the shoes that Matt Hamilton brought with him to Beijing.

The mustachioed American is representing the red, white and blue in a pair of Nikes that feature virtually every color under the sun. According to the company’s website, the non-matching shoes have “ornate embroidery, wild prints, colorful gradients and a range of premium textures blending to turn familiar features into something entirely new.”

Hamilton is a bit of a sneakerhead, so some friends bought him a pair from the collection of skateboarding champion Paul Rodriguez. They were converted to curling shoes by attaching a gripper on one sole and a slider on the other.

Team USA’s curling member Matt Hamilton talks about the rising popularity of curling in the US

“I just thought they’re sweet,” Hamilton said before the Americans opened their gold medal defense with a round-robin match against the Russians. “Here we are with some wild shoes.”

Although curlers tend to be more of the soft-spoken type, Hamilton stood out during the Pyeongchang Games with his bushy mustache and outgoing personality. As the second on John Shuster’s team, he helped the United States survive five straight elimination matches to win the gold medal.

In Beijing, his shoes help fill the sartorial gap left behind by the disbanding of Norway's Team Ulsrud, which gained fame for its outlandish pants over three Olympics. Steffen Walstad’s foursome is representing Norway in 2022, opening the Beijing Games against Switzerland in the Ice Cube venue one sheet over from the Americans.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC

the torch Feb 1

Nathan Chen Earns First Gold Medal; Chloe Kim Defends Halfpipe Title

2022 Winter Olympics 4 hours ago

Russian Skating Star Kamila Valieva Tested Positive for Banned Drug

And their pants were solid black.

Matt Hamilton breaks down how curling works with Legos.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Matt HamiltonTeam USAcurling2022 Winter Olympics
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us