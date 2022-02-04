American Samoa Flag-Bearer Pays Tribute to Shirtless Tongan

Tongan Olympic icon Pita Taufatofua isn't in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics but his tradition of appearing shirtless during the opening ceremony lives on.

Nathan Crumpton, flag-bearer for American Samoa, waved his country into the Parade of Nations without a shirt Friday morning.

Crumpton, who was the closing ceremony flag bearer for American Samoa in Tokyo last summer, will compete in skeleton at the Winter Olympics.

Here's more on the newest shirtless Olympian sensation:

Who is Nathan Crumpton?

Nathna Crumpton was born in Kenya while his father was stationed abroad with the U.S. Foreign Service.

He spent his childhood in Africa and Australia before settling in Virginia during his high school years.

Where did Nathan Crumpton go to college?

Crumpton graduated from Princeton where he competed in the triple jump.

He was a four-year track and field athlete in college and earned All-Ivy League selection in the triple jump.

Crumpton left as the Tigers third-farthest jumper in Princeton history.

What sports does Nathan Crumpton compete in?

In addition to track and field, Crumpton has raced in the skeleton -- a winter Olympic sport.

He won American Samoa's first gold medal in a winter sport (skeleton) at North America's Cup in 2019.

How did Nathan Crumpton do at the 2020 Olympics?

Crumpton ran the second fastest time by an American Samoan athlete at the Summer Olympics, finishing the 100m race in 11.27 seconds.