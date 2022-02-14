Olympic Zone

Behind the Scenes of the Olympic Village With Team USA

From sleeping in "zero gravity mode" to visiting the athletes' beauty salon, the women of the U.S. Olympic team take their social media followers on a tour of their home away from home in Beijing.

Olympic Zone Team USA Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
