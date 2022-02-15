2022 Winter Olympics

Canada Beats U.S. 7-6 in Women's Curling

The Americans (4-4) could still qualify for the semifinals with five wins, if they beat Japan on Wednesday night and get some help

Canada beat the United States 7-6 in the Olympic women’s curling tournament and moved ahead of the Americans in the race for the four-team playoff.

Jennifer Jones’ Canadian foursome (4-3) took the lead with back-to-back two-point ends in the second and third. The Americans tied it with two in the eighth and a steal of one in the ninth when Jones missed a takeout with the last stone and slammed her broom to the ice in frustration.

Canada retained the last-rock advantage in the 10th and final end, though, and delivered an easy draw to win it.

