Canada Wins Gold in Women's Team Pursuit After Japan Crashes

After a dramatic finish, Canada won the gold medal in the women’s speed skating team pursuit. Japan was leading until the final corner when Nana Takagi fell.
The gold is Canada’s first-ever in women’s team pursuit, and Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais set an Olympic record in the process with a time of 2:53.44.
Weidemann has currently won the most medals at the 2022 Beijing Games after she captured an individual silver and bronze in the 5,000-meter and 3,000-meter events.
The Netherlands rounded off the podium by winning the bronze medal, and Ireen Wust earned her 13th Winter Olympics medal.