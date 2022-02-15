Canada Wins Gold in Women's Team Pursuit After Japan Crashes

After a dramatic finish, Canada won the gold medal in the women’s speed skating team pursuit. Japan was leading until the final corner when Nana Takagi fell.

The gold is Canada’s first-ever in women’s team pursuit, and Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais set an Olympic record in the process with a time of 2:53.44.

CALAMITY in the final corner! 😯



Japan's Nana Takagi falls, all three Canadians cross the line before her, and Canada takes GOLD in the women's team pursuit!#WinterOlympics

📺 : @USA_Network and @peacockTV

💻 : https://t.co/DaRR18atEa pic.twitter.com/tpRexCmF6F — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 15, 2022

Weidemann has currently won the most medals at the 2022 Beijing Games after she captured an individual silver and bronze in the 5,000-meter and 3,000-meter events.

The Netherlands rounded off the podium by winning the bronze medal, and Ireen Wust earned her 13th Winter Olympics medal.