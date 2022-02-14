Team USA

Day 10 of the 2022 Olympics Was Team USA's Best Monday in Winter Games History

Team USA had a much more historic Monday than we did

By Kristen Conti

Mondays aren’t always all that bad.

In fact, this Monday was actually remarkable from the peripherals of Team USA.

Monday, Feb. 14, which also happens to be Valentine’s Day, marks the most successful Monday ever to be had by the U.S. in Olympic Games history.

The country clinched a record of four medals: a gold, a silver and two bronze.

Kaillie Humphries earned the gold in women’s monobob, Elana Meyers Taylor earned the silver, also in women’s monobob, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue earned the bronze in ice dance and Megan Nick earned the bronze in women’s aerials.

Kaillie Humphries earned a gold medal and American teammate Elana Meyers Taylor took silver in the first-ever monobob competition.
Let's see if Team USA can top this on Tuesday.

