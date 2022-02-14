Day 10 of the 2022 Olympics Was Team USA's Best Monday in Winter Games History

Mondays aren’t always all that bad.
In fact, this Monday was actually remarkable from the peripherals of Team USA.
Monday, Feb. 14, which also happens to be Valentine’s Day, marks the most successful Monday ever to be had by the U.S. in Olympic Games history.
The country clinched a record of four medals: a gold, a silver and two bronze.
Kaillie Humphries earned the gold in women’s monobob, Elana Meyers Taylor earned the silver, also in women’s monobob, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue earned the bronze in ice dance and Megan Nick earned the bronze in women’s aerials.
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC
Let's see if Team USA can top this on Tuesday.