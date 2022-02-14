Eileen Gu, Maggie Voisin Eye Medals in Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final

Two Americans qualified for the women’s freeski slopestyle final at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but only one will be competing.

Maggie Voisin is in the mix for a medal after posting the fourth-highest score (72.78) during Monday’s qualifying. She was less than seven points away from third place and less than 14 off the lead as she chases her first Olympic medal.

Marin Hamill earned the seventh-best score during her first qualifying run. Her second run put an end to her Olympic journey, though, as she needed to be stretchered off after sustaining a right leg injury during a fall. She is returning to the U.S. for further evaluation and treatment.

Estonia's Kelly Sildaru finished qualifying atop the leaderboard with an 86.15 score. Norway's Johanne Killi was close behind in second with an 86.00 score.

In third place is China's Eileen Gu, who earned a top score of 79.38. Gu has already earned gold in Beijing after placing first in the women’s freeski big air competition last week. The 18-year-old can become the first freestyle skier to win two gold medals at one Olympics. Even if she doesn’t take the top spot in slopestyle, she can still complete the feat in the women’s freeski halfpipe, her top event, later in the week.

With Hamill out, 11 skiers will be competing in the final. Action begins at 8:30 p.m. ET.