Elana Meyers Taylor Named Team USA's Closing Ceremony Flag Bearer

Elana Meyers Taylor will serve as Team USA's flag bearer at the closing ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced Friday.

The 37-year-old bobsledder was originally supposed to carry the flag at the opening ceremony, but she was forced to quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test.

Now, Meyers Taylor will get the chance after a successful Olympic run. She won silver in the women's monobob event and is still competing in the two-woman event, which concludes on Saturday morning.

The announcement came at the exact time when Meyers Taylor crossed the line to finish her first heat run in the two-woman event. Team USA also revealed an emotional video of when she received the news:

Meyers Taylor has won medals at the Olympics in 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022, collecting three silvers and a bronze so far. Saturday's two-woman event could be the final race of her career.

You can watch the closing ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 7 a.m. ET, or catch it later on Sunday in prime time at 8 p.m. ET.