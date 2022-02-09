Germany's Vinzenz Geiger Wins Men's Individual Normal Hill Nordic Combined

It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish. And that bodes true for German nordic combined skier Vinzenz Geiger.

The 24-year-old won the gold in the men's individual normal hill nordic combined event. After placing in 11th in the ski jumping portion of the event, Geiger was able to finish first in the cross-country skiing race, ending with a time of 25:07.7.

Due to his placement from the ski jumping competition, Geiger started the race 1:26 behind the leader, Japan's Ryota Yamamoto. However, he was able to make up the time and grab his second career Olympic gold medal.

Norway's Joergen Graabak earned silver and Austria's Lukas Greiderer. Graabak finished right behind Geiger, crossing the finish line just 0.8 seconds after the German. Greiderer was further behind, ending the race 6.6 seconds behind the gold medal winner.

Ben Loomis had the best finish out of the Americans competing, coming in 15th. Jared Shumate came in 19th while Taylor Fletcher and Stephen Schumann placed 24th and 25th, respectively.