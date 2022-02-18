Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC Olympic Zone How Erin Jackson and Nick Baumgartner Met the Olympic Moment Published 55 mins ago • Updated 55 mins ago Anne Thompson shares the stories of speed skater Erin Jackson and snowboarder Nick Baumgartner, who made history with their gold medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want. This article tagged under: Olympic ZoneBeijing 2022 Winter OlympicsErin JacksonNick Baumgartner