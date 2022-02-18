Mass Start

How to Watch Men's and Women's Mass Start at the 2022 Winter Olympics

By Julia Elbaba

joey mantia

Speed skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics is closing out competition with the men's and women's mass start at the National Speed Skating Oval.

The event has two American men in the field, Ian Quinn and Joey Mantia, while the women's side is represented by Americans Mia Kilburg and Giorgia Birkeland. 

Mantia, who captured bronze in the men's team pursuit, will be looking for his second medal of the Games.

Here's a look at how to watch these events on TV and where to stream them online:

When does the men's mass start begin?

The coverage kicks off with the men's mass start semifinals, which will be on Saturday at 2 a.m. ET.

The best eight athletes in each semifinal advance to the final. Each semifinal consists of 15 athletes.

The men's mass start final will be Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET and athletes will be competing for a place on the podium.

When does the women's mass start begin?

The women's mass start coverage begins with the semifinals on Saturday at 2:45 ET.

The best eight athletes in each semifinal advance to the final. The first semifinal consists of 14 athletes while the second has 15.

The women's mass start final will be on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET and athletes will compete for medals.

Where can I watch the men's mass start?

The men's mass start will be available on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Where can I watch the women's mass start?

The men's mass start will be available on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

