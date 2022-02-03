How to Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Who’s ready for another Olympics?

Less than seven months after the conclusion of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, it is time for the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The quick turnaround is due to the postponement of the Tokyo Games caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which pushed the event from the summer of 2020 to 2021. Now, the regularly scheduled Winter Olympics are set to commence.

The 2022 Olympics will be historic for Beijing, as it will soon become the first city to ever host the Summer Olympics and Winter Olympics. The Chinese capital hosted the Olympics back in 2008 and the Games were highlighted by one of the most mesmerizing Opening Ceremonies in recent memory.

What will the city have in store for its 2022 encore? Here’s a look at what to expect and how you can tune into the event:

What time does the Olympics Opening Ceremony start?

With the United States’ Eastern Standard Time being 13 hours behind Beijing, it’s going to be an early morning for those in the U.S. who want to watch the ceremony live.

Coverage of the 2022 Olympics Opening Ceremony will begin at 3:30 a.m. PT on Friday, Feb. 4, on NBC and Peacock.

Opening Ceremony Viewing Guide Date / Time (ET) Show Where to Watch Feb. 4 3:30 a.m. PT Opening Ceremony LIVE NBC | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Feb. 4 5 p.m. PT Opening Ceremony Primetime NBC | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com

Does the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony have a TV schedule?

Following the live coverage, a special edition of “TODAY” will air from 6-8 a.m. PT featuring Opening Ceremony reactions and interviews with athletes. After that, NBC and Peacock will show highlights of the Opening Ceremony and look ahead to the Games at large from 9 a.m.-noon PT.

The 2022 Opening Ceremony will re-air in an enhanced presentation on NBC and Peacock from 5-8 p.m. PT. The primetime edition will include a greater focus on Team USA athletes along with the ceremony’s performances, Parade of Nations and more.

How can I watch the Opening Ceremony without cable?

The Beijing Opening Ceremony can be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. The Opening Ceremony can also be viewed on fuboTV (free trial).

Authenticated users can also stream all Opening Ceremony coverage on NBCOlympics.com and in the NBC Sports app.

Where is the 2022 Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Olympics will take place at the National Stadium. The venue also held the Opening Ceremony for the Summer Olympics 14 years ago in a dazzling display.

Along with the Opening Ceremony, the 80,000-capacity venue will also be the site of the Closing Ceremony on Feb. 20.

What happens during the Olympics Opening Ceremony?

While some events begin in the two days prior to the Opening Ceremony, the ceremony marks the official start of the Olympics.

Among the traditional events of the Opening Ceremony is the Parade of Nations, where competitors march into the stadium under their nation’s flag. There is also the raising of the host nation’s flag and singing of the host’s national anthem.

Another notable event is the lighting of the Olympic torch. The 2022 torch did not make the conventional trip from Olympia, Greece to Beijing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympic flame was lit on Oct. 18, 2021, before traveling straight to Athens before arriving in Beijing on Oct. 20. Whereas the Olympic torch for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics had a 121-day journey through Japan, the Olympic Torch Relay for the 2022 Beijing Olympics will begin just three days ahead of the Opening Ceremony.

As far as this year’s flame lighting, Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou, who also directed the 2008 ceremony, plans to bring some innovation.

“I think it’s totally innovative and people will be surprised,” he told Xinhua News Agency..

There are also live performances throughout the Opening Ceremony. The 2008 edition in Beijing featured around 15,000 performers, while the 2022 ceremony will have 3,000. This year’s ceremony will also last less than 100 minutes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and cold weather, according to Yimou.