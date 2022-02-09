How to Watch the Winter Olympics (Feb. 10):

Here's your guide to how to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and where to find it all for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

All times listed below are in Pacific Standard Time. If you miss a live event, don't worry. The links below go to NBCOlympics.com live streams and can also be used to access on-demand video replays of events once they're over. Reminder: All events are also streamed live on Peacock (premium tier).

We'll also include notable Northern California Olympians so you don't miss any of your favorite local athletes.

View the latest Olympic TV schedule from the networks of NBC here.

How to Watch Ice Hockey

How to Watch Freestyle Skiing

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

How to Watch Speed Skating

How to Watch Curling

How to Watch Luge

How to Watch Skeleton

How to Watch Snowboarding

How to Watch Alpine Skiing

How to Watch Cross-Country Skiing