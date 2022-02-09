how to watch the olympics

How to Watch the Winter Olympics (Feb. 10):

By NBC Bay Area staff

USA's Shaun White reacts after his run in the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe qualification run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 9, 2022.
BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Here's your guide to how to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and where to find it all for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

All times listed below are in Pacific Standard Time. If you miss a live event, don't worry. The links below go to NBCOlympics.com live streams and can also be used to access on-demand video replays of events once they're over. Reminder: All events are also streamed live on Peacock (premium tier).

We'll also include notable Northern California Olympians so you don't miss any of your favorite local athletes.

View the latest Olympic TV schedule from the networks of NBC here.

How to Watch Ice Hockey

How to Watch Freestyle Skiing

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

How to Watch Speed Skating

How to Watch Curling

How to Watch Luge

How to Watch Skeleton

How to Watch Snowboarding

Team USA 2 hours ago

Watch: Chloe Kim Goes Huge to Secure Gold Medal in Women's Halfpipe Final

Shaun White 22 hours ago

Watch: Shaun White Qualifies for Halfpipe Finals With 2nd Run Comeback

How to Watch Alpine Skiing

How to Watch Cross-Country Skiing

This article tagged under:

how to watch the olympicsBeijing 2022 Winter OlympicssnowboardingAlpine skiing
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us