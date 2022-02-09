How to Watch the Winter Olympics (Feb. 10):

Here's your guide to how to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and where to find it all for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
All times listed below are in Pacific Standard Time. If you miss a live event, don't worry. The links below go to NBCOlympics.com live streams and can also be used to access on-demand video replays of events once they're over. Reminder: All events are also streamed live on Peacock (premium tier).
We'll also include notable Northern California Olympians so you don't miss any of your favorite local athletes.
View the latest Olympic TV schedule from the networks of NBC here.
How to Watch Ice Hockey
- Watch Men's Prelim Finland vs. Slovakia match at 12:40 a.m.
- Watch Men's Prelim USA vs. China at 5:10 a.m.
- Watch Men's Prelim Canada vs. Germany at 5:10 a.m.
- Watch Men's Prelim Denmark vs. ROC at 8:10 p.m.
- Watch Women's Quarterfinals Game 1 at 8:10 p.m.
How to Watch Freestyle Skiing
How to Watch Speed Skating
How to Watch Curling
- Watch Women's Round Robin Sweden vs. Great Britain at 4:05 a.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin USA vs. Denmark at 4:05 a.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin China vs. Switzerland at 4:05 a.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin Canada vs. Korea at 4:05 a.m.
- Watch Men's Round Robin Great Britain vs. USA at 5:05 p.m.
- Watch Men's Round Robin Sweden vs. Italy at 5:05 p.m.
- Watch Men's Round Robin Denmark vs. China at 5:05 p.m.
- Watch Men's Round Robin Switzerland vs. ROC at 5:05 p.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin Canada vs. Japan at 10:05 p.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin Switzerland vs. ROC at 10:05 p.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin Korea vs. Great Britain at 10:05 p.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin USA vs. China at 10:05 p.m.