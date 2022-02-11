How to Watch the Winter Olympics (Feb. 12): Bobsled, Freeski Slopestyle, Giant Slalom

Here's your guide to how to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and where to find it all for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
All times listed below are in Pacific Standard Time. If you miss a live event, don't worry. The links below go to NBCOlympics.com live streams and can also be used to access on-demand video replays of events once they're over. Reminder: All events are also streamed live on Peacock (premium tier).
We'll also include notable Northern California Olympians so you don't miss any of your favorite local athletes.
View the latest Olympic TV schedule from the networks of NBC here.
How to Watch Speed Skating
How to Watch Ice Hockey
- Watch Men's Prelim Germany vs. China at 12:40 a.m.
- Watch Women's Quarterfinal Finland vs. Japan at 12:40 a.m.
- Watch Men's Prelim ROC vs. Czech Republic at 5:10 a.m.
- Watch Men's Prelim Switzerland vs. Denmark at 5:10 a.m.
- Watch Men's Prelim Slovakia vs. Latvia at 8:10 p.m.
How to Watch Biathlon
How to Watch Ski Jumping
How to Watch Figure Skating
Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France are considered by many as the top ice dancing team in the world, but three American pairs will also be in the hunt.
How to Watch Curling
- Watch Women's Round Robin Denmark vs. Switzerland at 4:05 a.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin Great Britain vs. USA at 4:05 a.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin Sweden vs. China at 4:05 a.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin ROC vs. Japan at 4:05 a.m.
- Watch Men's Round Robin China vs. Great Britain at 5:05 p.m.
- Watch Men's Round Robin USA vs. Canada at 5:05 p.m.
- Watch Men's Round Robin Italy vs. ROC at 5:05 p.m.
- Watch Men's Round Robin Norway vs. Sweden at 5:05 p.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin USA vs. Sweden at 10:05 p.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin Korea vs. China at 10:05 p.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin Switzerland vs. Canada at 10:05 p.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin Denmark vs. Great Britain at 10:05 p.m.
How to Watch Bobsled
- Watch Women's Monobob Heats 1 and 2 at 5:30 p.m.
- See coverage of this event during NBC primetime.
How to Watch Freestyle Skiing
Freeskier Eileen Gu, who has already won gold in these Olympics in Freeski Big Air, is back on the slopes in the Freeski Slopestyle event. Gu was born in San Francisco and represents China when competing internationally. You can also see coverage of this event during NBC's Olympic primetime.
How to Watch Alpine Skiing
- Watch Men's Giant Slalom Run 1 at 6:15 p.m.
- Watch Men's Giant Slalom Run 2 at 7:45 p.m.
- Portions of this event can also be seen live during NBC primetime.