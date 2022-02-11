how to watch the olympics

How to Watch the Winter Olympics (Feb. 12): Bobsled, Freeski Slopestyle, Giant Slalom

By NBC Bay Area staff

Elana Meyers Taylor

Here's your guide to how to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and where to find it all for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

All times listed below are in Pacific Standard Time. If you miss a live event, don't worry. The links below go to NBCOlympics.com live streams and can also be used to access on-demand video replays of events once they're over. Reminder: All events are also streamed live on Peacock (premium tier).

We'll also include notable Northern California Olympians so you don't miss any of your favorite local athletes.

View the latest Olympic TV schedule from the networks of NBC here.

How to Watch Speed Skating

How to Watch Ice Hockey

How to Watch Biathlon

How to Watch Ski Jumping

How to Watch Figure Skating

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France are considered by many as the top ice dancing team in the world, but three American pairs will also be in the hunt.

How to Watch Curling

How to Watch Bobsled

How to Watch Freestyle Skiing

Freeskier Eileen Gu, who has already won gold in these Olympics in Freeski Big Air, is back on the slopes in the Freeski Slopestyle event. Gu was born in San Francisco and represents China when competing internationally. You can also see coverage of this event during NBC's Olympic primetime.

How to Watch Alpine Skiing

How to Watch Cross-Country Skiing

