how to watch the olympics

How to Watch the Winter Olympics (Feb. 15): Women's Figure Skating, Ice Hockey and More

By NBC Bay Area staff

Here's your guide to how to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and where to find it all for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

All times listed below are in Pacific Standard Time. If you miss a live event, don't worry. The links below go to NBCOlympics.com live streams and can also be used to access on-demand video replays of events once they're over. Reminder: All events are also streamed live on Peacock (premium tier).

We'll also include notable Northern California Olympians so you don't miss any of your favorite local athletes.

View the latest Olympic TV schedule from the networks of NBC here.

How to Watch Figure Skating

The much-anticipated women's singles figure skating event gets underway very early Tuesday morning. For you night owls, you can watch the Women's Short Program live online beginning at 2 a.m. here -- or you can wait until NBC's Tuesday primetime coverage to catch all the action.

The Bay Area will be well-represented with two local skaters competing: Karen Chen of Fremont, Calif. and Alysa Liu from Richmond, Calif. Mariah Bell rounds out the Team USA contingent.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

figure skating Jan 28

The Meaning Behind Karen Chen's Jade Necklace

Karen Chen Feb 7

Who Is Karen Chen? What to Know About This USA Figure Skater Competing in the Winter Olympics

All eyes will be on the gold medal favorite, Russian skater Kamila Valieva. In a controversial decision, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the 15-year-old does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation into a failed drug test that came prior to the Games.

Kamila Valieva 12 hours ago

Russian Skater's Entourage Could Be Prosecuted Under New US Law

the torch Feb 11

Polina Edmunds Says Allowing Kamila Valieva a Pass is ‘Unfair to the Clean Athletes Who Have the Same Dreams'

How to Watch Freestyle Skiing

Aerials Feb 11

Aerial Skiers Try to Identify Upside-Down Photos While Right-Side Up

Chris Lillis Feb 10

Watch Chris Lillis Propel U.S. to Gold in Mixed Team Aerials

How to Watch Nordic Combined

How to Watch Curling

Among the high-flying snowboard tricks and graceful ice skating during these winter olympics, there’s another sport that has captured the world’s attention–curling. Our Digital Correspondent Abbey Fernández learns how to play.

How to Watch Ice Hockey

hockey 10 hours ago

US Men's Hockey Advances to Quarterfinals After Going 3-0

climate change Feb 12

How Eco-Friendly Ice Rinks Are Kept Cold at the Winter Olympics

How to Watch Alpine Skiing

How to Watch Biathlon

This article tagged under:

how to watch the olympicsBeijing 2022 Winter Olympicsfigure skatingAlpine skiingfreestyle skiing
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us