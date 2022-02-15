How to Watch the Winter Olympics (Feb. 16): Hockey, Freeski Halfpipe, Alpine Skiing

Here's your guide to how to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and where to find it all for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

All times listed below are in Pacific Standard Time. If you miss a live event, don't worry. The links below go to NBCOlympics.com live streams and can also be used to access on-demand video replays of events once they're over. Reminder: All events are also streamed live on Peacock (premium tier).

We'll also include notable Northern California Olympians so you don't miss any of your favorite local athletes.

View the latest Olympic TV schedule from the networks of NBC here.

How to Watch Ice Hockey

The U.S. women’s hockey team will battle their biggest rival, Canada, in the gold-medal final at the 2022 Winter Olympics. It will be the sixth time in seven Winter Olympics that Canada and the U.S. will meet in the gold medal match. Canada owns a 3-2 record over the Americans in those pivotal games.

Hilary Knight, a native of Palo Alto, Calif,, is the most experienced player on this year's women's Olympic team. She's competed at every Winter Olympics since 2010, including in 2018 when the U.S. women won their first Olympic hockey title in 20 years.

Watch coverage of the gold medal match on NBC Wednesday night in primetime.

How to Watch Freestyle Skiing

One of the best freestyle skiers in the world is David Wise. Born and raised in Reno, he skis and trains in Tahoe. The two-time gold medalist is not taking anything for granted, as he goes for a three-peat in Freeski Halfpipe.

David Wise has won two Olympic gold medals in the ski halfpipe. So we asked him to explain his sport with Legos.

How to Watch Alpine Skiing

Shiffrin, a three-time Olympic medalist, skied out on the first run in each of her first two events at the 2022 Games -- the slalom and giant slalom -- before finishing ninth in the super-G. Competing in the downhill for the first time, Shiffrin finished 18th.

Shiffrin's final chance for an individual medal at the 2022 Games will come when she competes in the combined event, having won silver in the discipline during the 2018 Games.

How to Watch Short Track

How to Watch Nordic Combined

How to Watch Curling

Among the high-flying snowboard tricks and graceful ice skating during these winter olympics, there’s another sport that has captured the world’s attention–curling. Our Digital Correspondent Abbey Fernández learns how to play.