How to Watch the Winter Olympics (Feb. 16): Hockey, Freeski Halfpipe, Alpine Skiing

Here's your guide to how to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and where to find it all for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
All times listed below are in Pacific Standard Time. If you miss a live event, don't worry. The links below go to NBCOlympics.com live streams and can also be used to access on-demand video replays of events once they're over. Reminder: All events are also streamed live on Peacock (premium tier).
We'll also include notable Northern California Olympians so you don't miss any of your favorite local athletes.
View the latest Olympic TV schedule from the networks of NBC here.
How to Watch Ice Hockey
The U.S. women’s hockey team will battle their biggest rival, Canada, in the gold-medal final at the 2022 Winter Olympics. It will be the sixth time in seven Winter Olympics that Canada and the U.S. will meet in the gold medal match. Canada owns a 3-2 record over the Americans in those pivotal games.
Hilary Knight, a native of Palo Alto, Calif,, is the most experienced player on this year's women's Olympic team. She's competed at every Winter Olympics since 2010, including in 2018 when the U.S. women won their first Olympic hockey title in 20 years.
Watch coverage of the gold medal match on NBC Wednesday night in primetime.
- Watch Men's Quarterfinal Game 3: Finland vs. Switzerland at 12:40 a.m.
- Watch Women's Bronze Medal Game: Finland vs. Switzerland at 3:30 a.m.
- Watch Men's Quarterfinal Game 4: Sweden vs. Canada at 5:30 a.m.
- Watch Women's Gold Medal Game: USA vs. Canada at 8:10 p.m.
How to Watch Freestyle Skiing
One of the best freestyle skiers in the world is David Wise. Born and raised in Reno, he skis and trains in Tahoe. The two-time gold medalist is not taking anything for granted, as he goes for a three-peat in Freeski Halfpipe.
- Watch Women's Freeski Halfpipe Qualifying at 5:30 p.m.
- Watch Women's Ski Cross Qualifying at 7:30 p.m.
- Watch Men's Freeski Halfpipe Finals at 8:30 p.m.
- Watch Women's Ski Cross Finals at 10 p.m.
How to Watch Alpine Skiing
Shiffrin, a three-time Olympic medalist, skied out on the first run in each of her first two events at the 2022 Games -- the slalom and giant slalom -- before finishing ninth in the super-G. Competing in the downhill for the first time, Shiffrin finished 18th.
Shiffrin's final chance for an individual medal at the 2022 Games will come when she competes in the combined event, having won silver in the discipline during the 2018 Games.
How to Watch Short Track
How to Watch Nordic Combined
How to Watch Curling
- Watch Women's Round Robin Japan vs. USA at 4:05 a.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin ROC vs. Sweden at 4:05 a.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin Canada vs. China at 4:05 a.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin Korea vs. Denmark at 4:05 a.m.
- Watch Men's Round Robin Sweden vs. Switzerland at 5:05 p.m.
- Watch Men's Round Robin Canada vs. Great Britain at 5:05 p.m.
- Watch Men's Round Robin Norway vs. Italy at 5:05 p.m.
- Watch Men's Round Robin Denmark vs. USA at 5:05 p.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin ROC vs. Great Britain at 10:05 p.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin Denmark vs. Canada at 10:05 p.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin Korea vs. Sweden at 10:05 p.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin Japan vs. Switzerland at 10:05 p.m.