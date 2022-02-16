How to Watch the Winter Olympics (Feb. 17): Women's Figure Skating, Freeski Halfpipe and More

Here's your guide to how to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and where to find it all for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

All times listed below are in Pacific Standard Time. If you miss a live event, don't worry. The links below go to NBCOlympics.com live streams and can also be used to access on-demand video replays of events once they're over. Reminder: All events are also streamed live on Peacock (premium tier).

We'll also include notable Northern California Olympians so you don't miss any of your favorite local athletes.

View the latest Olympic TV schedule from the networks of NBC here.

How to Watch Figure Skating

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva holds a slim lead in women’s figure skating singles heading into the free skate. ROC teammate Anna Shcherbakova is currently in second and Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto in third.

Team USA’s three competitors in the event are a bit farther down on the leaderboard. Alysa Liu of Richmond, Calif. had the top short program score of any American putting her in eighth place. Mariah Bell is in 11th place, while Karen Chen of Fremont, Calif. is in 13th.

Even though she is competing, Valieva’s doping case has still had an impact on women’s singles. Instead of the usual 24 skaters advancing from the short program to compete in the free skate, an extra skater was added so that enough athletes were given a chance for gold in case Valieva is later disqualified.

How to Watch Freestyle Skiing

Northern California freestyle skier Brita Sigourney is in the finals of the Wome's Freeski Halfpipe event. The Carmel, Calif. native won bronze in the Women's Freeski Halfpipe in 2018 and is looking to get back on the podium.

Watch Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final at 5:30 p.m.

Watch Men's Ski Cross Qualifying at 7:45 p.m.

Watch Men's Ski Cross Finals at 10 p.m.

How to Watch Curling

How to Watch Speed Skating

How to Watch Nordic Combined