How to Watch the Winter Olympics (Feb. 18): Figure Skating, Freeski Halfpipe and Alpine Skiing

Here's your guide to how to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and where to find it all for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

All times listed below are in Pacific Standard Time. If you miss a live event, don't worry. The links below go to NBCOlympics.com live streams and can also be used to access on-demand video replays of events once they're over. Reminder: All events are also streamed live on Peacock (premium tier).

We'll also include notable Northern California Olympians so you don't miss any of your favorite local athletes.

View the latest Olympic TV schedule from the networks of NBC here.

How to Watch Speed Skating

How to Watch Biathlon

How to Watch Figure Skating

Only three more figure skating medals are up for grabs at the 2022 Winter Olympics. In the pairs event, 19 duos will compete in the short program with the top 16 advancing to the free skate on Saturday.

Team USA will have two pairs in the event. Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier represented the U.S. in the pairs short program and free skate for the team event at these Olympics, placing third in the former with a score of 75.00 and fifth in the latter with a 128.97. While Frazier is making his Olympic debut in Beijing, Knierim earned bronze in the event at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics while competing with her husband and former skating partner, Chris Knierim.

Team USA’s other pair, Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc, has been skating together since 2016. The duo is making its Olympic debut after coming in first at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. LeDuc is making history in Beijing as the first publicly non-binary Winter Olympian.

Tape-delayed coverage of this event will air on NBC Friday during primetime.

How to Watch Bobsled

The gold and silver medalists in the Woman's Monobob event are the favorites going into the Two-Woman Bobsled event. Kaillie Humpries will drive with brakewoman Kaysha Love while Elana Meyers Taylor will be paired with Sylvia Hoffman. This event could potentially be the last race of Meyers Taylor's storied career.

How to Watch Curling

Chess on Ice. Curling is more than just delivering and sweeping. We explain the rules, plus the strategy that goes into every match.

How to Watch Ice Hockey

How to Watch Freestyle Skiing

One of the best freestyle skiers in the world is David Wise. Born and raised in Reno, he skis and trains in Tahoe. The two-time gold medalist is not taking anything for granted, as he looks for a chance to three-peat in Freeski Halfpipe. You can catch live coverage of this event Friday night on NBC.

How to Watch Alpine Skiing

U.S. skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin confirmed to Eurosport that she will take part in the mixed team parallel slalom competition on Friday. It will be Shiffrin's sixth Alpine skiing event of the 2022 Winter Olympics, tying a women's record for most in a single Games.

Coverage of this event can also be seen Friday during NBC primetime.

How to Watch Cross-Country Skiing