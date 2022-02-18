How to Watch the Winter Olympics (Feb. 19-20): Pairs' Free Skate, Bobsled and More

Here's your guide to how to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on this final weekend of the Games and where to find it all.

All times listed below are in Pacific Standard Time. If you miss a live event, don't worry. The links below go to NBCOlympics.com live streams and can also be used to access on-demand video replays of events once they're over. Reminder: All events are also streamed live on Peacock (premium tier).

We'll also include notable Northern California Olympians so you don't miss any of your favorite local athletes.

View the latest Olympic TV schedule from the networks of NBC here.

How to Watch Figure Skating

China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong finished in first place. The duo won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, and finished with a short-program record score of 84.41 in Beijing.

Two U.S. figure skating pairs advanced to Saturday's free skate at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but they'll have ground to make up. Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier took sixth place with a score of 74.23 and Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc finished just behind them in seventh with a score of 74.13.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The event will take place in the early morning hours on Saturday, but you can catch NBC's coverage in primetime later that night.

Also on tap for Saturday night is the figure skating exhibition gala. Two locals have been invited to skate: Vincent Zhou of Palo Alto and Alysa Liu of Fremont. This will be carried live on NBC beginning at 8 p.m.

How to Watch Bobsled

After two runs in the Two-Woman Bobsled event, Team USA is in position to potentially add another medal. Both American duos are near the front of the field with two heats remaining -- Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman in third at 0.74 second back, Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love in fifth at 1.33 seconds back.

In the Four-Man Bobsled event, erhaps the most compelling country on the roster is Jamaica, whose first Olympic four-man sled in 24 years will be driven by Shanwayne Stephens. The comparisons to Jamaica's first four-man bobsled team, driven by Dudley Stokes at Calgary 1988 and later depicted in the Disney comedy Cool Runnings, are undeniable – though Shanwayne insists "we're more than just a movie."

How to Watch Curling

How to Watch Hockey

How to Watch Cross-Country Skiing

Watch Women's 30km Freestyle at 10:30 p.m.

How to Watch the Closing Ceremony

Tune in early Sunday morning to watch the closing ceremony online at 4 a.m. or check back later in the evening for NBC's primetime coverage of the event. Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor will serve as Team USA’s flag bearer during the ceremony.