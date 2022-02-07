How to Watch the Winter Olympics (Feb. 8): TV and Streaming Schedule

Here's your guide to how to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and where to find it all for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
All times listed below are in Pacific Standard Time. If you miss a live event, don't worry. The links below go to NBCOlympics.com live streams and can also be used to access on-demand video replays of events once they're over. Reminder: All events are also streamed live on Peacock (premium tier).
We'll also include notable Northern California Olympians so you don't miss any of your favorite local athletes.
View the latest Olympic TV schedule from the networks of NBC here.
How to Watch Cross-Country Skiing
- Watch M/W Individual Sprint Qualifying at 12 a.m.
- Watch M/W Individual Sprint Finals at 2:30 a.m.
- Featured USA athletes include: Rosie Brennan, Jessie Diggins, Hannah Halvorsen, Julia Kern, Kevin Bolger, Luke Jager, Ben Ogden and JC Schoonmaker
How to Watch Biathlon
- Watch the Men's 20km Individual at 12:30 a.m.
- Featured USA athletes include: Jake Brown, Sean Doherty, Leif Nordgren and Paul Schommer
How to Watch Ice Hockey
- Watch Women's Prelim Japan vs. Czech Republic at 12:40 a.m.
- Watch Women's Prelim ROC vs. Finland at 5:10 a.m.
- Watch Women's Prelim Sweden vs. Denmark at 5:10 a.m.
- Watch Women's Prelim USA vs. Canada at 2 p.m.
How to Watch Speed Skating
- Watch Men's 1500m event at 2:30 a.m.
- Featured USA athletes include: Joey Mantia, Casey Dawson and Emery Lehman
How to Watch Medal Ceremonies
How to Watch Luge
- Watch Women's Singles Luge Runs 3 and 4 at 3:50 a.m.
- Featured USA athletes include: Summer Britcher, Ashley Farquharson and Emily Sweeney
How to Watch Curling
How to Watch Snowboarding
- Watch Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualifying at 5:30 p.m.
- Watch Women's Snowboard Cross Qualifying at 7 p.m.
- Watch Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualifying at 8:30 p.m.
- Watch Women's Snowboard Cross Finals at 10:30 p.m.
- Coverage of these events will also be carried during portions of NBC's primetime coverage.
How to Watch Alpine Skiing
How to Watch Freestyle Skiing
- Watch Men's Freeski Big Air Final at 7 p.m.
- Featured USA athletes include: Mac Forehand, Alex Hall and Colby Stevenson
How to Watch Ski Jumping
Don’t miss the most exciting moments of the Winter Olympics in Beijing! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter.