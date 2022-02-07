How to Watch the Winter Olympics (Feb. 8): TV and Streaming Schedule

Here's your guide to how to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and where to find it all for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

All times listed below are in Pacific Standard Time. If you miss a live event, don't worry. The links below go to NBCOlympics.com live streams and can also be used to access on-demand video replays of events once they're over. Reminder: All events are also streamed live on Peacock (premium tier).

We'll also include notable Northern California Olympians so you don't miss any of your favorite local athletes.

View the latest Olympic TV schedule from the networks of NBC here.

How to Watch Cross-Country Skiing

How to Watch Biathlon

Watch the Men's 20km Individual at 12:30 a.m.

Featured USA athletes include: Jake Brown, Sean Doherty, Leif Nordgren and Paul Schommer

How to Watch Ice Hockey

How to Watch Speed Skating

Watch Men's 1500m event at 2:30 a.m.

Featured USA athletes include: Joey Mantia, Casey Dawson and Emery Lehman

How to Watch Medal Ceremonies

How to Watch Luge

Watch Women's Singles Luge Runs 3 and 4 at 3:50 a.m.

Featured USA athletes include: Summer Britcher, Ashley Farquharson and Emily Sweeney

How to Watch Curling

How to Watch Snowboarding

How to Watch Alpine Skiing

How to Watch Freestyle Skiing

Watch Men's Freeski Big Air Final at 7 p.m.

Featured USA athletes include: Mac Forehand, Alex Hall and Colby Stevenson

How to Watch Ski Jumping