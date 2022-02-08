How to Watch the Winter Olympics (Feb. 9): Figure Skating, Snowboarding and Alpine Skiing

Here's your guide to how to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and where to find it all for Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
All times listed below are in Pacific Standard Time. If you miss a live event, don't worry. The links below go to NBCOlympics.com live streams and can also be used to access on-demand video replays of events once they're over. Reminder: All events are also streamed live on Peacock (premium tier).
We'll also include notable Northern California Olympians so you don't miss any of your favorite local athletes.
View the latest Olympic TV schedule from the networks of NBC here.
How to Watch Ice Hockey
- Watch Men's Prelim ROC vs. Switzerland match at 12:40 a.m.
- Watch Men's Prelim Czech Republic vs. Denmark match at 5:10 a.m.
How to Watch Cross-Country Skiing
How to Watch Short Track
How to Watch Curling
- Watch Men's Round Robin USA vs. ROC at 4:05 a.m.
- Watch Men's Round Robin Norway vs. Switzerland at 4:05 a.m.
- Watch Men's Round Robin China vs. Sweden at 4:05 a.m.
- Watch Men's Round Robin Denmark vs. Canada at 4:05 a.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin Denmark vs. China at 8:05 p.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin Sweden vs. Japan at 8:05 p.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin ROC vs. USA at 8:05 p.m.
- Watch Women's Round Robin Great Britain vs. Switzerland at 8:05 p.m.
How to Watch Luge
How to Watch Figure Skating
It's the final night of men's singles and medals are on the line. The "Quad King" Nathan Chen (USA) is currently atop the leaderboard with a score of 113.97 going into the Men's Free Skate. Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno of Japan are close behind with 108.12 and 105.90 points respectively. Jason Brown (USA) is currently in sixth place.
Live coverage of the event begins at 5:30 p.m. Chen will be the final skater in a field of 24 to take the ice. Tune in to live coverage when the top skaters compete during NBC primetime or watch the event in full online.
How to Watch Snowboarding
Defending gold medalist Chloe Kim (USA) is the top qualifier in the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe medal event. See live coverage during NBC's Olympics primetime.
How to Watch Alpine Skiing
Look out for Northern California's Bryce Bennett competing in his final event in Beijing, the Men's Downhill Combined. Portions of this event will also be featured in NBC's primetime coverage.