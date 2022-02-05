How to Watch the Winter Olympics: TV Schedule, Streaming Lineup and More (Feb. 6)

Here's your guide to how to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and where to find it all.

All times listed below are in Pacific Standard Time. If you miss a live event, don't worry. The links below go NBCOlympics.com live streams and can also be used to access on-demand video replays of events once they're over. Reminder: All events are also streamed live on Peacock (premium tier).

View the latest Olympic coverage TV schedule from the networks of NBC here.

Figure Skating

The second full day of competition will showcase the first figure skating medals of these Winter Games. Team Event figure skating culminates with the Pairs' Free Skate Final at 5:15 p.m., followed by the Free Dance Final at 6:30 p.m. and the Women's Free Skate Final at 7:35 p.m. all airing live in primetime on NBC.

Ice Hockey

Lots of preliminary action in Women's Ice Hockey starting with China vs. Japan at 12:40 a.m., followed by Switzerland vs. USA at 5:10 a.m. and finally Canada vs. ROC at 8:10 p.m. Palo Alto's Hilary Knight (USA) is back for her fourth Olympics, looking to add to her collection of two silver medals and one gold.

Freestyle Skiing

NBC will carry live coverage of the Women's Freeski Big Air Qualifying at 5:30 p.m., featuring San Francisco native Eileen Gu who is competing for China. You can also catch the Men's Freeski Big Air Qualifying at 9:30 p.m.

Snowboarding

The Men's Snowboard Slopestyle final gets underway live starting at 8 p.m.

Giant Slalom

The first run of Women's Giant Slalom starts at 6:15 p.m., followed by the second run at 9:45 p.m.

Women's Moguls second-round qualifying begins at 2 a.m., followed by the final round at 3:30 a.m.

Speed Skating

Speed skating continues with the Men's 5000m competition beginning at 12:30 a.m.

Ski Jumping

The final round of the ski jumping Men's Individual Normal Hill competition will start at 2 a.m.

Luge

Watch all the action from Heats 3 and 4 of Men's Singles beginning at 3:30 a.m.

Curling

Curling continues with a mixed doubles game between Switzerland and the United States at 4:05 a.m.

Downhill Skiing

The Men's Downhill which was originally scheduled for yesterday was postponed due to severe wind conditions. No word yet on whether it will take place today. Watch this space for updates. Competing in the final are Northern California skiers Bryce Bennett and Travis Ganong.

